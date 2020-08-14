ANOTHER two new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Gwent, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW), the same number as yesterday.

Both of the cases are in Newport, taking the overall number of cases in the city to 886.

The national picture, according to PHW, shows 18 new cases and zero deaths. The total death toll from the virus in Wales therefore stands at 1,586 people.

This PHW figure only includes deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the new cases, four are in Wrexham, three are in Cardiff, two are in the Vale of Glamorgan, two are in Powys and two are in Newport. There is one each for Denbighshire, Flintshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Swansea.

Across Wales, 5,455 tests for the virus were carried out yesterday, and the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Wales stands at 17,516.

The news comes as first minister Mark Drakeford revealed that up to four (currently two) households will soon be able to join together in Wales, in an extension of the lockdown rules on so-called "extended households".

The change, which is set to come into effect from Saturday, August 22, will mean more people can join together to meet indoors and do activities like go for a meal or drink together.