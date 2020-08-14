A COMMUNITY has created a fun way to keep their spirits up during lockdown – with a scarecrow trail.

Organiser Cher Sherwood said the scarecrow trail was set up in Caerleon to cheer up the village after the cancellation of the Caerleon Festival and The May Fair.

She said it was also to give families something creative to do for the holidays – with tutorials on the Caerleon Scarecrow Trail Facebook page.

Willy Wonka scarecrow created by Cher Sherwood

There are scarecrow rocks hidden around the village, which families are able to enjoy and there are interactive quizzes set up.

They also aim to increase footfall to local businesses as the trail takes place all across the village. They are also aiming to raise money for the two local primary schools.

There are prizes available for best scarecrows which are sponsored and provided by Gavin Lentle of GML Scaffolding and Caerleon Festival.

First prize is a £60 Priory voucher provided by GML Scaffolding, second prize is £30 of book vouchers and third prize is £20 of book vouchers – both supplied by Caerleon Festival.

Leon Crow is the mascot

GML Scaffolding will also be providing a £15 voucher for Caerleon Cwtch for the community vote prize.

There are prizes for the best scarecrow rock and quiz which include a voucher for Finley’s Barbers, a family cupcake bouquet and body shop goodies from Be-you-ti-ful buys by Melissa Marie.

To enter you must complete the entry form found on the Caerleon Scarecrow Facebook page by August 15 and must have the scarecrow on display by August 22.

Entry costs £3 and the scarecrow must be designed on the theme of book characters.

The proceeds will be split between the two local primary schools and the entries will be judged by four independent judges on August 31 – bank holiday Monday.