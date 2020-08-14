A NEWPORT man who was released from prison six years in to a 12 year sentence is wanted by police.
Brogan Joseph Hooper, 27, received a 144 month prison sentence for threatening disorderly behaviour at Cardiff Crown Court in June 2014.
He was released from prison on May 1, but he has now been recalled after he breached his licence conditions.
"Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting 2000193744, you can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter," said a police spokesman. "Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."