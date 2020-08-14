A BRAND-NEW lockdown art exhibition committed to celebrating those who have dedicated time to stunning art work created during lockdown will be centre stage at Newport’s historic Westgate Hotel tomorrow.
The Art of Lockdown – organised by Newport Rising and Newport Events - opens from 4pm on Saturday, August 15, to “celebrate creativity from crisis”.
Entry is free at the venue on Commercial Road - rarely open to the public - and the exhibition will be on for two weeks after the official launch.
More than 30 of the city’s top creative figures will have their work on show, including the impressive piece below by youngster Dale Sinoia.
Featuring photographs, paintings, craft and more including pieces from Women of Newport, there will also be a chance to purchase crafts and creations.
A spokesman for the Westgate Hotel said: “There will be more than 30 lifelong professionals here, as well as some who have just picked up a brush for the first time.
“The artists vary in age from nine to 91, and have produced their work in a variety of mediums.
“The aim of the event is to shine a light on some of the positives to come out of lockdown and celebrate the creativity to come out of crisis, and support local artists and performers.”