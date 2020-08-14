A MAN due to go on trial later this year after being charged with three counts of rape was denied bail.
Phillip Rosser, 58, of Farm Road, Nantyglo, made the application following his not guilty pleas to the allegations.
Bail was refused by Judge Richard Williams at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.
A trial date of November 30 has been set.
The prosecution was represented by Susan Ferrier.
Rosser is defending himself.
He was remanded in custody.
