PIZZA chain Domino's have created a limited edition garlic and herb sauce bottle called ‘The Drizzler’.

The company say the Drizzler bottle has been designed specifically to make drizzling simple, with a nozzle crafted to dispense an even spread of delicious sauce on any size of pizza, with no fear of running out before you get to the final slice.

How to get one

However, the big question is how to get your hands on one.

From this weekend (Saturday, August 15), garlic and herb fans who order The Big Dip as part of their order just might be treated to an exclusive free The Drizzler bottle delivered straight to their door.

Domino’s say they will be choosing garlic and herb fans at random in selected stores up and down the country, until stocks last.

What have Domino's said?

Josh Engleman, Domino's master drizzler, said: "It's the great Garlic & Herb dip-bate - to dunk or to drizzle?

"Many of us have difficulty with the drizzling dilemma we face with the Garlic & Herb dunk-friendly po.

"So we’re extremely excited to be launching our exclusive Domino’s Drizzler bottle with a design tried and perfected by our willing volunteers over lockdown.

"Many have tried to make their own versions, but nothing comes close to Domino’s Garlic & Herb sauce.

"We can't wait to see fans in full drizzling flow, so share your tekkers on our socials with #DominosDrizzler if you are lucky enough to get your hands on a bottle.

"But whether you drizzle or dunk, there’s one thing that all Garlic & Herb fans will agree on: you can never have too much sauce, no matter the application.”

Where will the Drizzler bottles be available?

The Drizzler bottles will be available nationwide in selected stores across the UK and Ireland, but you’ll have to be fast – a limited run of just 800 bottles are up for grabs and they’re expected to become a prized household possession for any true Garlic & Herb fanatic.

For more information, visit: www.dominos.co.uk