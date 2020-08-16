BREWDOG have announced they will be selling a limited-edition Punk IPA, beer - with all profits going to two dog rehoming charities.

All cans of the beer, named Street Dog - will feature adoption adverts from dogs looking for a loving home.

Posting on his social media, company co-founder James Watt wrote: “Thanks to @rickygervais we’re launching Street Dog: limited edition Punk IPA.

“We’re putting dog adoption ads from @AllDogsMatter and @dotslondon on our cans to help them find new homes. 100% of profits will be donated to these charities.”

Teaming up with Ricky Gervais

Earlier this year, comedian Ricky Gervais tweeted a video in which he said that businesses should donate to charity rather than paying for celebrity endorsement.

The video also included a shout out to BrewDog, a company which the star says he loves.

In the video, which was posted in July, Gervais said: “I keep getting these things, right, like proper mental money to do endorsed tweets.

“I’d heard about it, like the Kardashians get £20,000 for sitting on a bench saying “ooh, I love this new chocolate bar.

“And I’ve been offered that sort of thing, and I’ve always said no because it’s sort of embarrassing. I want myself to be real.

“I don’t mind doing an advert, when everyone knows “oh he got paid to do an advert” that’s the game. But if I’m tweeting it, anyway, I said no.

“But maybe I should just say to companies why don’t just be honest, like BrewDog, I love BrewDog now give some money to charity, don’t give it to me, give it straight to charity – why don’t we just do that?”

BrewDog replied to Gervais saying: “We didn’t have to pay for this publicity so we donated money to these charities instead: NOWZAD, All Dogs Matter, Animals Asia and Paws2RescueUK.”

This then led to secret talks between the brewer and Gervais, which resulted in the creation of the Street Dog Punk IPA.

Where can I buy the beer?

The cans are now available on the BrewDog website, for nationwide delivery, priced at £19.95 for 12.

Posting on the site, the team said: “We’ve teamed up with two dog adoption charities, Dogs on the Streets and All Dogs Matter, to raise awareness and help our four legged friends find new homes.

"This partnership was inspired by Ricky Gervais, a long term advocate for homeless canines following his ‘shout out to BrewDog’ on Twitter.

"For a limited time only, we are using the space on our Punk IPA beer cans to showcase profiles of some of the charities’ dogs who are on the hunt for new families."

In June, BrewDog hit the headlines with its plans to produce a limited edition beer titled Barnard Castle Eye Test, in response to Dominic Cummings and his controversial trip to the castle during lockdown.