GREENMEADOW Community Farm in Cwmbran has been closed to the public since the beginning of lockdown in March, but a date has now been set for when it will re-open.

Following guidance from the Welsh Government, the farm will re-open in February 2021 - 11 months after its closure.

While the farm is shut, maintenance and improvement work to the farm buildings including the donkey stables, creating safer pathways and visitor areas and an overhaul of the outdoor play equipment will be carried out.

READ MORE:

Next month councillors will also be asked to approve a capital investment programme to further improve facilities at the farm which will help increase visitor numbers and the farm’s long term sustainability.

Leader of Torfaen Council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said: "During lockdown the staff at the farm have been busy looking after all the farm animals or were redeployed to support the council’s work to keep residents safe and maintain essential frontline services.

"We’re pleased that the first minister has given the green light for outdoor tourist attractions to re-open, however having reviewed the guidance, the decision has been made to keep the farm closed until the new year.

"On top of the ongoing maintenance, a report will be taken to full council during September which will set out proposals for capital investment into the farm to increase visitors and help sustain the farm for the long term."

The farm’s manager, Sally Partridge, said: "We’re busy improving the fabric of the farm but the capital investment proposal is really exciting news which can help sustain the farm as a popular attraction into the future.

"During our closure the Farm Team have been keeping a close eye on the industry response in conjunction with the National Farm Attractions Network.

"We’re normally closed for Christmas and throughout January, but given the additional measures and permitted numbers to maintain a safe experience for all visitors it means we would be unable to open all of the farms attractions and provide the same hands-on and fun experience for our young visitors.

"We’ve also had a landslide which would limit the route of our popular tractor rides so while we’re shut we’ll remove the landslide and use this time to make sure we open with a bang in February.

"Thank you to all the public and friends of the farm for your support during this time and please continue to visit the farm’s Facebook and Twitter pages to stay up to date with life on the farm and updates on the investment."