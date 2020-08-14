OUTDOOR dining is set to be introduced in Blackwood and Risca high streets under plans announced by Caerphilly council.
Traders will be helped to set up seating along the highway or parking bays to support businesses comply with social distancing rules, while recovering from the economic impact of Covid-19.
Customers will be able to order from a range of cafes and restaurants and enjoy alfresco dining when the weather allows.
MORE NEWS:
- Teenage Newport drug dealer broke student’s jaw
- Tributes to popular Blackwood teacher Gemma Morgan
- New Covid-19 lockdown rules in Wales on extended households
Caerphilly council has unveiled artist’s impressions showing what the seating could look like.
Cllr Sean Morgan, cabinet member with responsibility for the economy said: “We are doing all we can to support local businesses in the recovery phase of Covid-19.
“We realise that this has been a hugely challenging time and we are doing all we can to put things in place to allow businesses to trade within the guidelines and make the experience a safe and enjoyable one for customers.
“The seating is another strand of our Open for Business campaign which is encouraging residents to support our high streets and continue to shop local.”
Blackwood ward councillor Kevin Etheridge has also supported the move.
“I hope it attracts additional business for the cafes on the high street, as we must protect all our small traders here in Blackwood,” he said.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment