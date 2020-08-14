ONE YEAR after the death of PC Andrew Harper, Gwent's Police and Crime Commissioner has paid tribute to him and reminded the public of the dangers that police officers face.
Mr Cuthbert paid tribute the Thames Valley Police officer who was killed in the line of duty on August 15, 2019.
And Mr Cuthbert also cited Sergeant Carl Blanks, who was stabbed responding to an incident in Newport in April.
“PC Harper’s death is a powerful reminder of the dangers police officers, and all of our emergency service workers, can face every day as they protect our communities," he said.
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert.
“It was just a few months ago here in Gwent that one of our own officers was stabbed in the line of duty and I would like to take this opportunity to again thank our police officers, emergency service workers and, of course, their families, for all they do.
“This is a sad anniversary to have to mark and my thoughts and best wishes are with PC Harper’s family and police colleagues at this difficult time.”