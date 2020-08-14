A CRASH in Pontypool is currently causing congestion and traffic delays.
The incident happened on the A4043 near the Tesco roundabout in Pontypool, Gwent Police said.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
Gwent Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for their journeys.
The A4043 is the main road connecting Pontypool to Blaenavon, via Pontnewynydd, Abersychan, and Cwmavon.
Traffic reports show some congestion in the area, leading southwards to the junction with the A472.
More to follow.