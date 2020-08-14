IT HAS been an unpredictable week for the weather across South East Wales.
Initial forecasts for storms on Monday and Tuesday did not materialise in most parts of Gwent, while temperatures remained high with humid conditions.
But those thunderstorms arrived in force on Wednesday, with spectacular lightning displays visible across the whole region.
That same day, the Met Office issued a six-day yellow weather warning for more thunderstorms.
Those yellow weather warnings will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday.
What else will the weekend bring?
Here we look at the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Newport and other parts of Gwent.
Saturday
1am – cloudy, 18C
2am – cloudy, 18C
3am – cloudy, 18C
4am – cloudy, 17C
5am – cloudy, 17C
6am – heavy rain, 16C
7am – heavy showers, 16C
8am – light showers, 16C
9am – light showers, 16C
10am – light showers, 17C
11am – light showers, 17C
midday – overcast, 18C
1pm – overcast, 18C
2pm – cloudy, 19C
3pm – cloudy, 19C
4pm – cloudy, 19C
5pm – cloudy, 19C
6pm – cloudy, 19C
7pm – cloudy, 19C
8pm – cloudy, 19C
9pm – light showers, 19C
10pm – light showers, 18C
11pm – light showers, 18C
midnight – light showers, 18C
And here's Saturday's forecast for other parts of Gwent:
Blackwood – a cloudy day with little chance of rain after a wet early morning, with highs of 19C.
Chepstow – showers throughout the day, with highs of 20C.
Ebbw Vale – mainly dry with some showers before lunch and rain in the evening, with highs of 18C.
Monmouth – overcast with showers in the afternoon, with highs of 20C.
Pontypool – showers in the morning and a dry afternoon, with highs of 19C.
Sunday
1am – light showers, 18C
4am – light showers, 17C
7am – light showers, 17C
10am – light rain, 18C
1pm – heavy showers, 21C
4pm – heavy showers, 21C
7pm – light showers, 20C
10pm – heavy showers, 18C
And here's Sunday's forecast for other parts of Gwent:
Blackwood – some showers in the afternoon, with highs of 20C.
Chepstow – a dry morning but showers in the afternoon, with highs of 21C.
Ebbw Vale – drizzly morning followed by rain all afternoon and evening, with highs of 20C.
Monmouth – showers throughout the day and evening, with highs of 22C.
Pontypool – drizzly morning and showers all afternoon and evening, with highs of 20C.
All weather data from the Met Office. Forecasts correct as of 9pm on Friday, August 14.