IT HAS been an unpredictable week for the weather across South East Wales.

Initial forecasts for storms on Monday and Tuesday did not materialise in most parts of Gwent, while temperatures remained high with humid conditions.

But those thunderstorms arrived in force on Wednesday, with spectacular lightning displays visible across the whole region.

That same day, the Met Office issued a six-day yellow weather warning for more thunderstorms.

Those yellow weather warnings will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday.

What else will the weekend bring?

Here we look at the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Newport and other parts of Gwent.

Saturday

1am – cloudy, 18C

2am – cloudy, 18C

3am – cloudy, 18C

4am – cloudy, 17C

5am – cloudy, 17C

6am – heavy rain, 16C

7am – heavy showers, 16C

8am – light showers, 16C

9am – light showers, 16C

10am – light showers, 17C

11am – light showers, 17C

midday – overcast, 18C

1pm – overcast, 18C

2pm – cloudy, 19C

3pm – cloudy, 19C

4pm – cloudy, 19C

5pm – cloudy, 19C

6pm – cloudy, 19C

7pm – cloudy, 19C

8pm – cloudy, 19C

9pm – light showers, 19C

10pm – light showers, 18C

11pm – light showers, 18C

midnight – light showers, 18C

And here's Saturday's forecast for other parts of Gwent:

Blackwood – a cloudy day with little chance of rain after a wet early morning, with highs of 19C.

Chepstow – showers throughout the day, with highs of 20C.

Ebbw Vale – mainly dry with some showers before lunch and rain in the evening, with highs of 18C.

Monmouth – overcast with showers in the afternoon, with highs of 20C.

Pontypool – showers in the morning and a dry afternoon, with highs of 19C.

Sunday

1am – light showers, 18C

4am – light showers, 17C

7am – light showers, 17C

10am – light rain, 18C

1pm – heavy showers, 21C

4pm – heavy showers, 21C

7pm – light showers, 20C

10pm – heavy showers, 18C

And here's Sunday's forecast for other parts of Gwent:

Blackwood – some showers in the afternoon, with highs of 20C.

Chepstow – a dry morning but showers in the afternoon, with highs of 21C.

Ebbw Vale – drizzly morning followed by rain all afternoon and evening, with highs of 20C.

Monmouth – showers throughout the day and evening, with highs of 22C.

Pontypool – drizzly morning and showers all afternoon and evening, with highs of 20C.

All weather data from the Met Office. Forecasts correct as of 9pm on Friday, August 14.