GWENT Police have received more 999 emergency calls on each day this week than they received last New Year's Eve.

December 31 is usually the busiest night of the year for the force, but since last Friday the number of daily 999 calls to Gwent Police has surpassed those they received over New Year 2019.

The huge increase in the volume of 999 calls has prompted an urgent appeal from Gwent Police, urging people to "think before you dial 999" and warning that misuse of the service could have life-or-death consequences for others.

Superintendent Michelle Booth, who is in charge of the First Point of Contact service, said: “I have no doubt the recent hot weather and the ongoing health pandemic have played a part in the increase in calls.

"We understand that this is still a time of uncertainty in the community with the current health crisis but would urge residents before they dial 999, to think is this a policing matter or is there another agency I should be contacting?

“We want members of the community to work with us to help ensure those in need can receive police assistance as quickly as possible. Misusing the 999 service could be a matter of life or death for someone in our community."

On December 31 last year, Gwent Police received 246 emergency calls.

Here's how many 999 calls the force has received on each day this week:

Friday, August 7 – 380

Saturday, August 8 – 395

Sunday, August 9 – 414

Monday, August 10 – 287

Tuesday, August 11 – 305

Wednesday, August 12 – 324

Thursday, August 13 – 246

For general information or advice about Covid-19, Gwent Police said people should visit www.gov.uk or www.phw.nhs.wales