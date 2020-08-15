Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

This striking Bengal cat is Leo, who is 11 months old and has been part of the Peckham family, of Oakdale, since he was eight weeks old.

Here is Milo, a sprocker, who lives with Cheryl Hall and her family in Newport. Cheryl said: "We got Milo as a companion for our cocker spaniel Otis. Milo and Otis were the best of friends for the short time they had together. Sadly we lost Otis four weeks after Milo arrived. Milo was a great comfort to me after losing Otis, especially during the lockdown. Milo is my office companion while home working. He is very loyal and rarely leaves my side."

Tiggs lives with Natalie Rowles in Garndiffaith, near Pontypool.

Jamie Clemett, of Newport, has shared this picture of Desert Storm, who has been part of the family for one-and-a-half years. Storm is a Dutch warmblood X. Jamie said: "He loves the grass and his buddy, Apollo. He enjoys being out in the field and definitely loves dinner time. He’s so playful and friendly."

Cantona is a five-year-old Jack Russell who lives with the Francis family in Blackwood.

Rhian Williams, of Chepstow, has sent in this picture of Holly, who has been part of the family for two-and-a-half years.

Diesel (12 years) and Bob (four years) live with Layla Kirtley-Collison and family in Newport. Diesel came to them after he was abandoned and handed in to Fields Vets. Bob came from Bridgend Cats Protection. Layla said: "They complete our family, our home would be empty without them."

Charlie, Snowy and Precious are three budgies who live with Trish Bartlett in Newport. Trish said: "Because I've been one of the many sheilding, my pets have helped me cope with the isolation especially before family were allowed to visit in the garden."

Rook has been part of the Perry family of Pontypool for two years.

Wotsit is nine weeks old and lives with Julie Stratford, in Cwmbran. Wotsit came from Anna's Rescue Centre in Cardiff.