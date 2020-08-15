BABY Thea Mcloughlin is a real little miracle.

Not only was she born right in the middle of lockdown, she arrived 13 weeks early weighing just 2lb 6oz - just a little bit more than a bag of sugar.

She is now home safely after spending eleven weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital.

Mum Siobhan Mcloughlin with baby Thea, who was born at 27 weeks weighing 2lb 6oz

Thea's mum Siobhan Mcloughlin, of Six Bells, suffers from an incompetent cervix. She always knew that Thea would be born early.

She lost her first baby, Jensen, after he was born at 20 weeks, and her second baby, Bella - now four - was born at 33 weeks weighing 5lb 9oz.

Because of her condition Mrs Mcloughlin, 26, was put on bed rest in January when she was 13 weeks pregnant with Thea, after having a stitch inserted to help keep the baby in the womb for as long as possible.

Baby Thea Mcloughlin who was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital at 27 weeks weighing 2lb 6oz

Her husband Jamie, a self-employed painter and decorator, had to give up work to look after his wife and daughter.

Mrs Mcloughlin was in and out of Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, being monitored during that time, until she was 25 weeks pregnant when she was transferred to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

She said: "I was lucky to get to 27 weeks with Thea.

Dad Jamie Mcloughlin with baby Thea who was born at 27 weeks weighing 2lb 6oz

"She is our little miracle. She makes everything we have all gone through worthwhile."

After she was born by emergency Caesarean section on April 25, Thea then faced a whole lot of other challenges.

Mrs Mcloughlin said: "She had to have five blood transfusions, she suffered sepsis at seven weeks and a collapsed lung.

Baby Thea Mcloughlin pictured aged four weeks old. She was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital at 27 weeks weighing 2lb 6oz

"She also had a PDA (patent ductus arteriosus) on her heart where a valve didn't shut when she was born - that is closing now though.

"On two occasions I had to have Covid-19 tests - once when I developed a temperature and once when I started a cough, and wasn't allowed to see Thea until I got the negative results.

Baby Thea

"One of those occasions was five days and that's when she was suffering from the collapsed lung.

"Thea had many hurdles along the way being born so premature but she is now home happy and healthy. She is now doing brilliantly. She is still small but now weights 6lb 14oz."

Thea was allowed home on July 7, when big sister Bella finally got to meet her.

Bella Mcloughlin finally gets to meet her little sister Thea who was born at 27 weeks weighing 2lb 6oz

Mrs Mcloughlin said: "The whole thing was petrifying but the staff at both hospitals were amazing. They were so supportive.

"My consultant Mrs Anurag Pinto was incredible. They don't normally put in a stitch unless you have lost a few babies, but she did it for me when I was expecting Bella. Without her help Bella would have been born at 22 weeks.

"Taking Thea home was the best feeling in the world, especially seeing Bella meet her for the first time."

Thea at 15 weeks old

Mr and Mrs Mcloughlin rotated their visits to Thea when she was in hospital, as only one parent was allowed into the unit at a time.

"We just had to get on with it," she said. "Thea was going through so much when she was in there. It was quite a crazy experience."

Mrs Mcloughlin, who runs an online children's boutique called Bella Labebe, said: "We really can't thank the staff enough. It was so good to know they were there looking after our child."