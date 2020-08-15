A SPLASH pad in a Caerphilly park will get a £15,000 upgrade before it reopens to the public.
The pad in Morgan Jones Park was closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and will be resurfaced before it reopens.
However, local ward members Cllrs Jamie Pritchard and Shayne Cook are pressing the county borough council for more funding.
MORE NEWS:
- Teenage Newport drug dealer broke student’s jaw
- Tributes to popular Blackwood teacher Gemma Morgan
- New Covid-19 lockdown rules in Wales on extended households
Cllr Pritchard said: “We know how popular the splash pad at Morgan Jones Park is.
“We have put a case forward for increased funding and ideas on how the splash pad can be improvements prior to reopening.
“We think users of the facility would welcome something more back after missing out due to Covid-19. It’s important that we help to build a case as we know how important this facility is.”
Cllr Cook said “We have worked hard to improve facilities at the park. The new skate park is very popular and the outdoor gym is well-used.
“The splash pad is probably the most popular facility though, so this is why we have put forward ideas following feedback from residents. We would welcome more resident feedback.”
The £15,000 to resurface the splash pad will be funded from the parks service revenue budget.
The splash pad is fully equipped with a range of play equipment and has recently benefitted from a new skate park.
Work to remove the old service is already underway and is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.