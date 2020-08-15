FAMILIES in Trevethin were invited to join in a socially distanced picnic to allow children to meet up and play outside after months of lockdown.

The picnic, at Cold Barn Farm on Tuesday, August 11, was the first of a series of 'Playtime Picnics' organised by Bron Afon Community Housing after funding from the National Lottery’s Community Fund in Wales.

All the children were aged under 11 so they could play together with a few hours of games, including musical chairs and dancing, while their parents sat on picnic blankets spaced apart on the field.

Further events are planned in Trevethin and Cwmbran in the last week of August.

Rachel Knight, Bron Afon’s helping families work project officer, said: “It was lovely to get young children outside their homes and playing with each other. Parents were able to enjoy a few hours of relaxing in the sun and chatting with each other.

“It took a bit of extra planning with our community development team to make sure we followed all the latest safety guidelines but it was worth every minute to hear the children laugh and see them burn off so much energy.

“We love getting out into communities and bringing people together like this.

“We have spaces for our Playtime Picnic one in Trevethin on August 25 and at Cwmbran Boating Lake on August 27. Just call or text me on 07814 962 390 if you want to come.”

All pictures: Bron Afon