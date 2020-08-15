PICTURES shared on social media by Gwent Police in Ystrad Mynach revealed the aftermath of a nasty looking road traffic collision which left a car in a crumpled mess.
Emergency services were at the scene on the southbound carriageway of the A469 near Ystrad Mynach at around 8.30pm on Friday, August 14.
Two people went to hospital while another one was checked over at the scene, but there are not thought to be any serious injuries.
A fourth person involved "ran off and didn't want to talk to us," police said.
A resident who saw the aftermath of the incident reported seeing a signpost "embedded in the front of the vehicle".
The incident has since been cleared and is not having an impact on traffic in the area this morning.
Gwent Police have been contacted for further comment.
