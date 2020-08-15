PONTYPOOL Park was a scene of thanks and remembrance this morning as members of the Pontypool Royal British Legion (RBL), Pontypool veterans, and politicians came together to honour VJ Day (Victory in Japan).

They arrived at 11am to pay tribute to those who fought in Japan and throughout the Second World War.

Wreaths were laid by Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds, leader of Torfaen council Anthony Hunt, councillor Gaynor James, and secretary of the Pontypool branch of the RBL Sarah Evans.

Representatives from Gwent County Women’s Section and Gwent County also attended.

Onlookers then joined the Pontypool Veterans Association, RBL members, and others in a minute’s silence following the Last Post – played by the Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh.

Due to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines information prior to the event was not broadcast.

After the minute’s silence, Mr Thomas-Symonds paid tribute to those who fought until the Japanese surrender in August 1945, three months after fighting had stopped in Europe.

He said: “It is a privilege to be here today with the veterans and the RBL to be able to commemorate this day.

READ MORE:

“It’s so important we mark the collective effort that happened all those years ago, and today to thank those people in particular who continued to fight after Victory in Europe Day.

“You only have to look at the memorial gates in Torfaen to see the importance of this day to the people here. It’s so important the sacrifices made do not fall off the edge of living memory.”

Cllr Hunt thanked organiser Mike Jones for inviting him and allowing him to place a wreath on behalf of the council.

(Left to right): Cllr Gaynor James, Cllr Anthony Hunt, Sarah Evans of the Pontypool RBL, veteran Mike Jones, and MP Nick Thomas-Symonds

“It is a great honour to be able to come here and pay respects and to help tell a story that needs to be told. Many men from Pontypool and towns like ours gave their lives,” he said.

Cllr Gaynor James added: “It’s been a lovely occasion, and I must say it is a shame we couldn’t celebrate it with the people of Pontypool. I’m sure the streets would have been busy.

“Everyone who had the privilege to be here knows there is huge support and recognition for those who fought.”