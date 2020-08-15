THERE are 27 new cases of the coronavirus in Wales, and four in Gwent, according to the latest data revealed by Public Health Wales (PHW).
In Gwent, three of the new cases are in Caerphilly, and one is in Newport.
Nationally, the 27 new cases means there have now been 17,543 cases in Wales. One person has died with the virus since Friday, PHW reports.
Twelve of the 27 new cases are in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board - with four each in Gwynedd and Wrexham.
These are the areas for all 27 new cases:
- Wrexham: 4
- Gwynedd: 4
- Cardiff: 4
- Caerphilly: 3
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 2
- Carmarthenshire: 2
- Vale of Glamorgan: 2
- Flintshire: 2
- Newport: 1
- Powys: 1
- Anglesey: 1
- Conwy: 1
The number of people tested for coronavirus in Wales yesterday was 5,733, taking the number of tests now carried out in the country since the start of the pandemic to 471,988.
This PHW figure only includes deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19, and the number of cases are known to be higher.