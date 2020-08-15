THE top boss at Gwent Police is celebrating 12 months in the role, and has reflected on what she describes as a “tough time for our communities in Gwent”.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly also said it had been an “enormous privilege" to be able to carry out the role since her appointment in August 2019.

Since then, the force – like many others in communities across the region – has had to contend with the effects of flooding and coronavirus.

“It has been a difficult 12 months for our communities, I think that’s the first reflection,” she said. “In saying that, it’s been one where I’m hugely proud of our response.”

Tackling serious organised crime – which encompasses offences such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, modern day slavery and county lines - was made a priority when Chief Constable Kelly took the reins.

“We’ve seen significant increase in the arrests of serious organised criminals and people who have a seriously detrimental impact on our communities,” she said.

“We are now one of the top forces in the country in seizing cash from criminals who think they can make a living from crime, which is so unfair on those in our communities who work so hard.”

Upon her appointment, she made her highest priority looking after the most vulnerable people in our society.

On that she said: “We’ve invested heavily in victim support over the last few months by allocating key positions in the force dedicated to that.

“When we sit back and look at what’s happening in terms of domestic abuse, I’m proud to see increased reporting in these areas. I think it’s a sign of confidence.

“What is important is that we have our framework in place to bring offenders to justice and support the victims.

“I want to continue to listen to our communities, so that our purpose and tone meets what our communities need. I want police who can feel what is happening at a community at any one time.”

Looking to the future, she added: “This year we’ll see an additional 26 officers joining the force owing the operational uplift which is much needed to bolster our existing resources.

“We’ll also be updating our approach to vulnerability and victims to ensure that we’re providing timely and appropriate support to those in need.



“The communities of Gwent will also see a new drive to improving transparency and building public confidence.”