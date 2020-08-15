LIBRARIES in Torfaen will be offering access to computers and printing by appointment from next week.
The sessions, available from Monday, August 17, will be 30 minutes teach and can be booked up to seven days in advance.
They are available at the following times:
Cwmbran Library
- Monday to Friday 9.15am-4pm
- Saturday: 9.15am-12.15pm
Pontypool Library
- Wednesday: 10.15am-2.15pm
- Friday: 10.15am-2.15pm
- Saturday: 9.15am-12.15pm
Blaenavon Library
- Tuesday: 10.15am-2.15pm
- Thursday: 10.15am-2.15pm
To book an appointment call 01633 647676 with your library card number to hand.
Users are being asked to use the sessions for 'priority needs' such as job searches, filing for unemployment benefits, and email.
Visitors will be expected to use hand sanitiser when entering and leaving the building, and all workstations will be cleaned between appointments.