PUPILS in Wales will be able to appeal their grades free of charge, Welsh Government education minister Kirsty Williams has announced.

The statement, released on Saturday afternoon, applies to all A-level, AS, Skills Challenge Certificate, and GCSE students.

Ms Williams said: “Earlier this week I directed Qualifications Wales to broaden the grounds for appeal for A levels, AS, Skills Challenge Certificate and GCSEs.

"Today, they have now confirmed what this means for students.

"I accept that learners wanted and needed more clarity, and I believe this achieves that.

“Qualification Wales and the WJEC will share the full details, but appeals can now be made where there is evidence of internal assessments that has been judged by the school or college to be at a higher grade than the grade they have been awarded.

“There is a guarantee that no-one will receive a lower grade after appeal and all appeals are free.”

What this means

Qualifications Wales has extended the grounds for appeal for this summer’s GCSE, AS and A levels, and the Welsh Baccalaureate Skills Challenge Certificate qualifications.

An appeal can now be made on the grounds that there is evidence of internal assessment that has been judged by the school or college to be at a higher grade than the calculated grade awarded.

Internal assessment evidence will need to meet specific criteria, which is being finalised and will be published shortly.

If the appeal is successful, the learner’s grade will be revised to be the same as their internal assessment grade, but no higher than the Centre Assessment Grade submitted by the centre.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, at worst the grade will remain the same.