APPLICATIONS are open for a £1.55 million scheme to plant more trees in Wales.
The Forestry Industry Recovery Scheme, as part of the National Forest Programme, is open to applications from enterprises involved in the sustainable harvesting of trees in Wales and/or the growing of trees in Wales for planting in Wales.
A key aim of the scheme is to improve the capacity of tree nurseries to supply trees.
Eligible projects will be able to access a maximum single grant of the equivalent of 200,000 Euros. The scheme is open for applications until October 18.
