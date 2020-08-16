Charity fundraisers have been hard at it during lockdown for all manner of good causes.

Here we take a look at some of their efforts.

If you’ve been up to something and want to share it with our readers go to bit.ly/2VB1uEK to tell us what you’ve been up to.

Transporter Bridge abseil

Hospice nurse Louise Taylor is heading for her latest hair raising charity event - leaping from Newport's Transporter Bridge.

The 53-year-old hospice-at-home nurse, from Tredegar, is preparing to abseil from the city's historic bridge over the River Usk on Saturday, October 3.

The tethered jump comes just a couple of months after the mother of three had her head shaved to raise funds for Newport-based St David's Hospice Care where she works.

Louise, who is married to Shaun, revealed she doesn't have a head for heights.

She said: "I hate heights although I have jumped out of a plane before but that was just to prove my husband wrong. And I have also done an abseil which in a way was more frightening than the plane jump as you're on your own."

Louise, who raised a magnificent £3,000 from her head shave, hopes to add considerably to that total through the Transporter Bridge jump.

"Everyone is supporting me and some even said that they'd come to watch me so there's no going back now. In any case the hospice is in dire need of financial support at this time and I'm just doing my bit to help, even though it's a bit hair raising."

Louise, a nurse for 35 years, is mum to son Richard, a train driver, and daughters, Hannah, who works in Newport's statistics office and Amy, a health care assistant in the hospice's in-patient unit

Louise, who has been with St David's Hospice Care for six years, is aware of the difficulties currently being tackled by the hospice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the biggest challenge it has faced in its forty years.

St David's Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell said: "Louise is a wonderful nurse, her care for her patients, enthusiasm and love of life, is completely infectious. She is a real star."

Abseil organiser Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "The Transporter Bridge abseil is a great personal challenge or great for someone who wants to take in the views of Newport from the best lookout point in the city.

"It's straightforward. First, you have to climb the 278 steps on to the boom on the Pill side of the river and then lower yourself 178 feet back down to the car park below. What could be simpler!"

The Newport-based hospice has to fund 70 per cent of its clinical services through its events, which have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its shops which only recently reopened.

St David's Hospice Care events normally raise £2.5m a year for the hospice and the shops in excess of £1m. The Newport-based palliative and end of life care hospice normally cares for some 1,200 patients on a daily basis.

The address for donations to Louise Taylor's appeal is: www.facebook.com/donate/155857299104996/155857315771661/

Walk-a-mile

A MULTIPLE Sclerosis sufferer has successfully completed a walk-a-mile challenge in aid of Woody’s Lodge.

Retired police officer Nigel Hughes completed his charity effort one day ahead of his 100-day target – three months after he began in May this year - on Friday, August 6.

Mr Hughes, 62, is also supporting Newport-based St David's Hospice Care and Sully-based Ty Hafan children’s hospice.

The dad-of-one, of Rhoose, a former traffic motorcyclist and instructor, wanted to get support the charity that he uses and now the family is continuing their efforts to hit the £10k fundraising target.

Woody’s Lodge, in Amelia Trust Farm, Five Mile Lane, is a social hub which guides veterans to the help and support they need to re-engage with their families and communities.

Mr Hughes played rugby for Bargoed in 1979 and was with the Newport Rugby team in the early 80s.

But in 2012 he was diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS.

His wife Karen said: “On day 99 Nigel finally reached his target to walk one mile and it was his toughest walk yet.

“I don’t think any of us quite realised what an effort it would be for him to walk just one mile when we started this challenge over three months ago, but before long it became part of our normal daily routine.

“We couldn’t do anything or go anywhere until Nigel had done his walk.

“For me that was just part of looking after Nigel but for Tabitha our teenage daughter it was quite a sacrifice even though she is used to helping me out and caring for her dad with every day needs, but she did it happily to see him achieve his goal.

“His final walk of 33 metres was the most difficult of all.

“Normally Nigel thrives with an audience but I think the Guard of Honour organised by Rod Poulter from The Rifles, as well as the police presence and so many veterans and volunteers from Woody’s Lodge, made the occasion so emotional and overwhelming on the day; not to mention the heat.

“The feeling of achievement he felt afterwards though was plain to see and made it all so very worthwhile for all of us.

“We were proud of him before, but his determination is even more obvious seeing him struggling not only with his physical difficulties but his mental health too.

“The frustration he lives with daily must be excruciating.”

She said: “He is still short of reaching his funding target of £10k so I am now taking on the challenge for him and tasking myself to do various fitness challenges that anyone wants to give me.

“I might also nominate someone to do what I do each day.

“This challenge has made us realise what can be achieved if you are determined to do it.

“Faced with a progressive form of MS that is taking away his ability to move, Nigel has shown us all what real determination is."

To support, see Instagram – helpinghand1333; and Twitter – helpinghand1333; or visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KarenHughes43