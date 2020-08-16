A “FOOLISH” teenage crack cocaine trafficker was locked up for continuing to deal drugs even after he was released on police bail.

Daniel Imtiaz, 19, of Somerton Park, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for more than two years.

The defendant was found with crack cocaine and £320 after police carried out a stop and search on him on the city’s Commercial Road in March.

William Bebb, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how analysis of Imtiaz’s mobile phone revealed he was sending out “text bombs” advertising his merchandise for sale.

After being released, the defendant was soon back in business when he was caught dealing to drug addicts on Newport’s Francis Drive on May 7.

Wraps of crack cocaine worth between £420 and £490 were recovered from Imtiaz.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of the possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property.

Imtiaz also admitted the possession of cannabis and possession of prefibin, a substitution treatment drug for opioid drug dependence.

Harry Baker, representing the defendant, said: “The defendant is a young man, he is only 19, he pleaded guilty and has no previous convictions.”

Judge Michael Fitton QC told Imtiaz: “You were caught with 32 rocks and just over £300 in cash on March 26.

“After being released, you were foolish enough on May 7 to do it again.”

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for two years and three months.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.