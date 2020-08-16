A PAEDOPHILE former rugby coach is facing a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to grooming two underage girls.
James Dowle, who coached girls at Ynysddu Panthers at under 15 and under 18 level, is due to be sentenced next month.
The 25-year-old, of Lon y Llwyn, Nelson, was due to hear his fate at Newport Crown Court but the case was adjourned until September 4.
Dowle has admitted six counts of sexual communication with two girls aged 13 and 14.
The offences were committed between August and December 2018.
He was represented by Andrew Davies and the prosecution by Claire Pickthall.
Dowle was granted bail by Judge Rhys Rowlands.
Ynysddu RFC were contacted by the Argus and a spokesman said their former coach was dismissed last year and wanted to add no further comment.
