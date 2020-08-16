SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. Birds, bridges and even a pig are among this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting the Facebook page. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

The sun bursts through the leaves in Llanyrafon. Picture: Steve Doolan

A young stonechat pictured in Caerleon. Picture: Lindsay Williams

Nightfall over the Severn taken by Linda Powell

Newport Transporter Bridge captured by Alan Phillips from an interesting angle

Roger Fuller shared this picture of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal

The pigs along the cycle path in Malpas by Nicola Brown