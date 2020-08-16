AFTER months of lockdown, we could all do with something to lift our spirits, and self-taught baker Georgia Watkins is serving up little slices of heaven at her brand-new cheesecake shop.

Lily's Cheesecakes, in Newport's Chepstow Road, opened last week to no little fanfare – Ms Watkins had already built a loyal following on social media in her previous work, baking celebration cakes at home for delivery.

But she has been overwhelmed by the number of customers eager to try out the new range of miniature cheesecakes, and more, at the new store.

"It's been absolutely crazy – we've had queues every day, and we sold out by midday one day," Ms Watkins said. "There have been familiar faces but so many new ones as well."

The recent hot weather has certainly helped, with the temptation of a cool cheesecake or an ice-cold milkshake too much to resist.

The launch of the store is a huge milestone for Ms Watkins, who started out baking part-time at home while raising her young daughter – after whom the Chepstow Road shop is named.

After word got round about Ms Watkins' home business, things became so busy that she decided to open up her own store with cheesecakes as the speciality.

"When I first started I thought that there were other bakers [in Newport] but nobody was doing cheesecakes in particular – so if I did them, I'd be onto a winner," she said.

The business is a family affair, with Ms Watkins doing the baking and her mum, Gaynor, taking up the front-of-house responsibilities. Ms Watkins' niece, Macie Channing, is also part of the team.

In the first week or so since opening, customers have come from far and wide, and the bestsellers have been the store's signature mini cheesecakes which sit so prettily on display near the window.

With a range of indulgent toppings ranging from fresh berries to Ferrero Rocher, you're bound to find something to satisfy your sweet tooth.

For customers who'd prefer to try another type of cake, there's still plenty to choose from – brownies, cupcakes, and a classic melt-in-the-mouth chocolate fudge cake. Ms Watkins continues to take orders for larger cheesecakes on the shop's website, too.

Space inside the new store is limited, but customers who want to stay and enjoy a cuppa with their cake can sit at the bar or a seated area beautifully decorated with lights and roses. The attention to detail in decorating the shop is only matched by the intricate toppings on the cakes Ms Watkins creates.

Not that you'll spend too much time looking at the cakes – they're far too tasty to leave on the plate for too long.