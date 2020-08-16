HERE are some archive photographs of the Sealed Knot Society holding one of their history re-enactments at Tredegar House, Newport, in 1989. The historical society re-enacts battles and events around the English Civil War, much to the delight of visitors to the attraction.

South Wales Argus:

The Sealed Knot Society in battle at Tredegar House in 1989

South Wales Argus:

The Sealed Knot's battle scene in 1989

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

The Sealed Knot Society re-enacting a battle at Tredegar House in 1989

South Wales Argus:

Living history group the Sealed Knot at Tredegar House in 1989

South Wales Argus:

Bringing history to life are the Sealed Knot Society in Newport, 1989

South Wales Argus:

Soldiers from the Sealed Knot Society at Tredegar House in 1989

South Wales Argus:

The Sealed Knot Society entertain the crowds at Tredegar House in 1989

South Wales Argus:

One young spectator shields his ears from the guns and cannon fire

South Wales Argus:

This soldier has been brought down in the Sealed Knot re-enactment