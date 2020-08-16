HERE are some archive photographs of the Sealed Knot Society holding one of their history re-enactments at Tredegar House, Newport, in 1989. The historical society re-enacts battles and events around the English Civil War, much to the delight of visitors to the attraction.
The Sealed Knot Society in battle at Tredegar House in 1989
The Sealed Knot's battle scene in 1989
The Sealed Knot Society re-enacting a battle at Tredegar House in 1989
Living history group the Sealed Knot at Tredegar House in 1989
Bringing history to life are the Sealed Knot Society in Newport, 1989
Soldiers from the Sealed Knot Society at Tredegar House in 1989
The Sealed Knot Society entertain the crowds at Tredegar House in 1989
One young spectator shields his ears from the guns and cannon fire
This soldier has been brought down in the Sealed Knot re-enactment