How the area looked in days past

How it looks today

Last week's photograph was of Newport's legendary TJ's nightclub.

Here's what you had to say:

This is the famous TJ's night club in Clarence Place. It gave the start to many bands that have gone on to make a name for themselves and other well-known bands performed there.

Not being into music I never visited the venue, but it was the place to be in South East Wales. I think that TJ was Terry Johnsey who was a haulage contractor.

The building dates to before the First World War.

What a sad state of repair now, abandoned and rotting with trees growing out of the brickwork.

Another restoration planned and abandoned like so many others in Newport.

Dave Woolven, Newport