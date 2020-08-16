DO you recognise this Newport street? Share your memories and photographs at https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/Fg3Rkovu/
How the area looked in days past
How it looks today
Last week's photograph was of Newport's legendary TJ's nightclub.
Here's what you had to say:
This is the famous TJ's night club in Clarence Place. It gave the start to many bands that have gone on to make a name for themselves and other well-known bands performed there.
Not being into music I never visited the venue, but it was the place to be in South East Wales. I think that TJ was Terry Johnsey who was a haulage contractor.
The building dates to before the First World War.
What a sad state of repair now, abandoned and rotting with trees growing out of the brickwork.
Another restoration planned and abandoned like so many others in Newport.
Dave Woolven, Newport