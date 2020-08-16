FROM today those shielding in Wales can now begin returning to work, go shopping, or go out for a meal.

Around 130,000 people in Wales had been advised to take shielding measures since the start of the pandemic because they are at high risk of developing serious illness if they contract coronavirus.

What does it mean?

The change in the advice means that, from today, people in the shielding group can go to work or to school and go shopping but they should continue to take steps to protect themselves from coronavirus by keeping a two-metre distance from others and washing their hands frequently.

The Welsh Government has said the situation could change again in future if cases begin to rise, while transplant patients are being told by the Renal Association and Kidney Care UK to "ignore government advice" about ceasing to shield in Wales.

The government has advised those concerned about their health if they are to stop shielding should consult their doctor.

To everyone in Wales: Thank you for your sacrifices which have given us the headroom to keep lifting restrictions.



As shielding ends, please keep 2m distance and take extra care of others around you. Some people may only just be taking their first steps out and about.



Diolch. pic.twitter.com/6uKXv0tETe — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) August 16, 2020

What has changed?

If you are shielding and would like to take extra steps to get back to a degree of normality, the option is available.

However, supermarkets will continue to offer priority delivery slots for those who are deemed particularly vulnerable to the virus, while a prescription delivery service will remain in place until September 30.

The situation will be monitored and those currently on the shielding list will remain on there in the event of a second wave.

READ MORE:

What are the current guidelines?

Those shielding can do the things anyone else can, such as go to the park, the shops, a restaurant, or to sit in a friend's garden.

People must not gather outdoors in groups of more than 30. As of August 22, up to 30 people will be allowed to have a meal together indoors following a wedding, civil partnership, or funeral – but only if social distancing can be maintained.

You should not gather indoors with anyone who is not a member of your household or extended household unless there is very good reason (as above) and social distancing is applied.

From tomorrow the essential travel rule is lifted on public transport. Face coverings are mandatory on public transport and could lead to passengers being refused travel if they are not being worn.

The Welsh Government is also tightening rules for businesses. From next week, all hospitality businesses and other "high-risk settings" must collect the contact details of their customers.