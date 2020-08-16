WITH this year's Chepstow Show cancelled due to the on-going pandemic, the organisers decided to organise various virtual competitions for those who would usually enter.

The society can trace its roots back to 1841 when a Chepstow Farmers Club was established, holding a ploughing match at Hayes Gate Farm, Crick, as its inaugural event.

The club celebrated its golden jubilee in 1891 before taking on its current name in the 1920s and starting to organise an annual agricultural show.

After World War Two annual shows resumed in 1947 at the Wyelands, and - apart from the odd weather cancellation - they’ve been a regular feature of the local calendar ever since.

The show has been held at a number of venues over the years including Broadwell Farm, Crick, and Howick Farm, Itton, before returning to its current location at Chepstow Racecourse in 2013.

The 2021 date for your diary is Saturday, August 14, at Chepstow Racecourse.

Pictured are some of the winners from the horticulture section.

The longest carrot - which measured 1m 4cm - was grown by Alex Harvey

Alex Feather won the category for the tallest sunflower with this 3.13m plant

Ann Bryant won a first prize for this dahlia

Carole Webb came first in the heaviest tomato category with this 479g offering

This odd shaped carrot won Michael Bryant a first prize

Rebecca Utting won a first from her 43cm runner bean

Sally Utting's raspberries won her a first prize

The top prize for the heaviest onion went to Terry Wheeler who grew this 1.02kg onion

Beryl Metcalf took home a first place for this specimen rose

Carole Webb took second place in the tallest sunflower category. Her's was 2.97m

Third in the tallest sunflower category was Sally Utting with a 2.69m plant

This sunflower was 2.30m and was grown by Emily Jones, who is not in the picture

Heather Waring's sunflower grew to 1.88m

Lauren Cooke's sunflower was 2.30m

Isabel Coats won first for her one spike galdiola