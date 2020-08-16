WITH this year's Chepstow Show cancelled due to the on-going pandemic, the organisers decided to organise various virtual competitions for those who would usually enter.
The society can trace its roots back to 1841 when a Chepstow Farmers Club was established, holding a ploughing match at Hayes Gate Farm, Crick, as its inaugural event.
The club celebrated its golden jubilee in 1891 before taking on its current name in the 1920s and starting to organise an annual agricultural show.
MORE NEWS:
- Teenage Newport drug dealer broke student’s jaw
- Tributes to popular Blackwood teacher Gemma Morgan
- New Covid-19 lockdown rules in Wales on extended households
After World War Two annual shows resumed in 1947 at the Wyelands, and - apart from the odd weather cancellation - they’ve been a regular feature of the local calendar ever since.
The show has been held at a number of venues over the years including Broadwell Farm, Crick, and Howick Farm, Itton, before returning to its current location at Chepstow Racecourse in 2013.
The 2021 date for your diary is Saturday, August 14, at Chepstow Racecourse.
Pictured are some of the winners from the horticulture section.
The longest carrot - which measured 1m 4cm - was grown by Alex Harvey
Alex Feather won the category for the tallest sunflower with this 3.13m plant
Ann Bryant won a first prize for this dahlia
Carole Webb came first in the heaviest tomato category with this 479g offering
This odd shaped carrot won Michael Bryant a first prize
Rebecca Utting won a first from her 43cm runner bean
Sally Utting's raspberries won her a first prize
The top prize for the heaviest onion went to Terry Wheeler who grew this 1.02kg onion
Beryl Metcalf took home a first place for this specimen rose
Carole Webb took second place in the tallest sunflower category. Her's was 2.97m
Third in the tallest sunflower category was Sally Utting with a 2.69m plant
This sunflower was 2.30m and was grown by Emily Jones, who is not in the picture
Heather Waring's sunflower grew to 1.88m
Lauren Cooke's sunflower was 2.30m
Isabel Coats won first for her one spike galdiola