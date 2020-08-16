FOR this week’s five of the best, we rounded up some of the positive stories from across Gwent.

More funding for voluntary groups in Wales

It has been announced that the Welsh Government will provide further funding to voluntary groups across Wales to help them recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy minister Jane Hutt said: “Charities, voluntary sector organisations and volunteers have played a vital role in the response to Covid-19, and our support for the voluntary sector won’t end here.

"As life begins to return to a new normal and shielding for our most vulnerable citizens ends in August, we will be opening a new funding scheme to enable organisations to meet new needs and respond to new challenges."

Pontymister man wins bills paid

To help support our readers during this difficult time, we launched a competition alongside our sister titles for one lucky reader to have their household bills paid for three months – to a total of £2,000.

Leigh Thomas from Pontymister was the lucky recipient.

MS wants to thank city for help during pandemic

Newport West MS Jane Bryant wants to highlight the work that has been done by people in her constituency throughout the coronavirus pandemic to help others.

Ms Bryant wants suggestions of who should be thanked, whether they are a critical worker, volunteer or someone who has made lockdown and the pandemic more bearable.

MORE NEWS:

Blaenavon boy is Gwent’s answer to Joe Wicks

Six-year-old Noah Titchener lives in Blaenavon and has taken up Youtube exercise videos through lockdown – rivalling The Body Coach Joe Wicks.

The Titchener family have been shielding and Noah has found the videos help pass the time – and he has been fully supported by his family throughout.

Mum Vicky has also found that Noah being involved in social media with the videos and helping with the lockdown diary is having a positive impact on how he learns about social media.

Chepstow stop as man breaks Welsh coastal run record

Rhys Jenkins became the first person to run the Wales coastal path in under 20 days when he reached Chepstow on Monday.

The 32-year-old from Penarth began his challenge in Chester on July 21 and completed the challenge in 20 days, 10 hours and 38 minutes – just two hours and 17 minutes quicker than the previous record set in 2017.

He ran more than 40 miles a day to complete the 870 mile challenge. He travelled the equivalent of 33 marathons and raised £4,500 for multiple organisations.