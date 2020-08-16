THOSE who have spent their weekends in Abergavenny over the last few weeks might have noticed a group of protestors at Llanfoist Bridge.

The group, which started with just three members, welcomed 25 campaigners last Sunday for their fourth outing in lockdown.

They are campaigning for a more eco-friendly world, and believe now is the perfect time to call for change as the UK comes out of lockdown.

Group member Robert Proctor, who was one of the three on the first protest, says they are planning three more Sunday events before September 1, when global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion holds its next event.

The main aim of the protests is to call for zero-carbon living.

“Coming out of lockdown, with the government speaking of the need to ‘build back better’, there seems no better time to include the need for a zero carbon footprint into discussions,” said Mr Proctor.

“We spoke about it a month or so ago and agreed it was worrying that this didn’t seem to be at the top of the agenda.

“The aim is to start to get people thinking about what sort of recovery we want, and how we can use this opportunity to move towards a zero-carbon world. That means not building more roads, but investing in a society we can be proud of.”

(Robert Proctor, left, and Jeremy Gass)

The group believes the need for sustainable transport, traffic free zones, and more walking and cycle zones should be high on government agenda.

“Rather than giving people half price on a meal out, why not invest in town centres to limit cars and make them attractive places to be,” Mr Proctor said.

“Getting out and walking and enjoying nature has been the highlight for so many in lockdown, so why not make that easier for people in the future?

(Kate Inglis)

“Unfortunately, when we come out of lockdown we will be facing big problems further down the road.

“We have seen people panic buying food, and food running out. I think there are lots of lessons for us to learn.”

On the final Sunday of August the group are planning to take their message to Abergavenny town centre, and to talk to people about the ideas.

On September 1, Extinction Rebellion will call for a Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, meaning citizens will lead discussions on how to deal with the climate emergency.