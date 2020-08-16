AN NHS spitfire carrying the names of Britain's lockdown heroes will fly over Newport next week.

The "Thank U NHS" Spitfire will make a trip around the Midlands flying over several hospitals on the morning of August 18, before heading to the south east, and finally south Wales.

The aircraft is expected to glide over the Royal Gwent at 3.35pm that afternoon in an eastward direction, before heading to Chepstow Community Hospital, where it is due at 3.40pm.

The firm behind the trip, the Aircraft Restoration Company, has been asking for nominations from the public for names of loved ones they want to see painted onto the body of the blue photo-reconnaissance Spitfire.

Names being written on the aircraft. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Raising money for NHS Charities Together, the initiative is meant as a way of recognising small acts of kindness throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 80,000 names could be displayed on the Spitfire, with the company's aim to lift the spirits of those across the UK, many of whom are still living in some form of isolation.

“The response to our initial flight over the last 8pm #clapforourcarers Thursday was incredibly humbling, with hundreds of people from the local community sharing how wonderful it was to not only see the Spitfire, but also to read the message emblazoned across its wings," said John Romain, founder and managing director of Aircraft Restoration Company.

"After such a positive response we decided to leave the message painted on the Spitfire for the rest of the flying season, and this is where the idea to hand write the names of the nation’s loved ones onto the aircraft to raise money for the NHS Charities Together began.”

The aircraft will take off at 2pm at Cotswolds Airport, before going to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Chippenham Hospital at 2.12pm, Trowbridge Hospital at 2.16pm, Royal United Hospital Bath, Southmead Hospital, Bristol Royal Infirmary for 2.27pm, Yeovil District Hospital, Musgrove Park Hospital, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for 2.53pm, North Devon District, Morriston Hospital Swansea for 3.18pm, University Hospital Cardiff for 3.30pm, the Royal Gwent at 3.35pm, Chepstow for 3.40pm back to the Cotswolds.

To submit a name for the aircraft, you will need to donate £10 via the page for the NHS Charities Together, at JustGiving.com/nhsSpitfire. You will need to give your hero's name and reason for nomination.