THERE have been two more deaths due to coronavirus confirmed in Wales today, and 18 new cases - but no new deaths or cases in Gwent.
The two latest deaths are both in the Betsi Cadwalladr University Health Board area in north Wales - where 10 of the new cases are also situated - and they take the number of coronavirus-relsted deaths, based on the Public Health Wales measure - to 1,589.
This figure is known to be higher however, and the Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the figure much higher.
The PHW figure includes only those coronavirus deaths that have been confirmed by a laboratory test.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales, based on PHW figures, now stands at 17,561, including the 18 cases confirmed today, though the true figures will be higher.
Across Gwent, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 275, and the number of cases at 2,761, each according to Public Health Wales (PHW).
The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area has now recorded 415 coronavirus deaths, according to the PHW measure, the highest of Wales's seven health board areas.
Newport continues to have the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population among Gwent's five council areas, at 574.7 which is the ninth highest in Wales.
Wrexham has the highest rate in Wales, at 1,016.5 per 100,000, followed by Merthyr Tydfil (961.4).
Torfaen (385.3) has the lowest rate of cases in Gwent.
The 13 new cases confirmed today are as follows:
Swansea - six
Wrexham - four
Rhondda Cynon Taf - two
Conwy - one