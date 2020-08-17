HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

This is Arthur John Culleton, of Cwmbran, who was born on July 22, weighing 10lb 9oz at the Royal Gwent Hospital. Arthur’s mum and dad are Anna and Ieuan Culleton and he has a sister, Grace, aged four.

Ava-Mae Harris is just one hour old here – born at the Royal Gwent Hospital on May 29.

Mum Claire Harris, of Ribble Square, Newport, says: “I was in hospital for a week at 37 + 3 due to high blood pressure, started me off on induction ward failed all 4 inductions, then I went down to the labour ward.

"On the Thursday evening had my waters broken which didn’t progress so I put a request in for a C-section on the Friday and then had Ava-Mae at 1.58pm weighing a healthy 7lb 11oz.

"Went up onto the ward overnight and we was both let home on the Saturday lunch time.”

Kingsley Martin John-Junior Flynn – pictured here just a few minutes old – was born on August 2 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, weighing 7lb 14 oz.

Mum and dad are Chelsea Borg and Martin Flynn, of Coltsfoot Close, and Kingsley has older siblings Lanae, nine; Tegan, eight, and Kieon, five.

Evie Louise Hill was born at 3.31pm on Sunday, June 28, at Nevill Hall Hospital, weighing 7lb 11oz, a first child for Ryan Hill and Sophie Morgan, of Newport.

Mum Sophie said: “Had the most wonderful experience off the midwifes and couldn’t ask for better care for myself or Evie.”

Leo Alexander Mackay was born at Nevill Hall Hospital on July 25, weighing 9lb 4oz to Jackie and James Mackay, of Abergavenny.

Mum Jackie says: “Leo is our first child and we could not be more in love and proud. His birth was such a positive experience and we couldn’t have done it without the amazing care from all those at the maternity unit in Nevill Hall!

"They allow miracles and moments of pure joy to still happen during these unusual times. A big thank you from us three x.”

Mum Michaela Llewellyn, of Penygarn, tells the tale of Ethan Martin Llewellyn’s arrival at Nevill Hall Hospital on June 25, weighing 9lb 8oz: “On 24.06, after our daily evening walk, me and my husband were relaxing in our garden when I began having contractions.

"We arrived at hospital at around midnight where i was found to be 3cm dilated.

"At 1am I was 4cm so my husband was able to come in too and I was offered a water birth which I jumped at.

"After two hrs and 15 minutes our baby boy and first child together was born into a loving, calm environment.

"The midwives Becky and Terry were phenomenal and my husband was an amazing birth partner.

"Now we have been home for five weeks. Ethan is a very content little boy and our blended family is complete and looking forward to many years of making memories together.

"I was very anxious to give birth in a pandemic and having been diagnosed with group strep b, but I was surrounded by the best people and am so thankful I had such a peaceful and loving birth experience.”

Ethan’s siblings are Rachael, 16; Callum, 12; Lily, 11, and Ella, nine.

Eira Frances Harris is happy to be home in Chepstow with mum Rachel Louise Hamer, dad Daniel James Harris and siblings Jacob, six, and Ellie-May, four.

She was born at Nevill Hall Hospital, weighing 7lb 12oz.

She was responsible for her own name, as mum Rachel explains: “Eira was welcomed into the world at 23.26 on the 29th June after induction. We chose her name as she was born covered in so much vernix and Eira is the Welsh name for snow. Her brother and sister are totally besotted with her.”

Riley Daniel Howard, of Blaenavon – pictured here aged two weeks – came into the world at Nevill Hall Hospital, a first child for Sarah Protheroe and Daniel Howard.

Mum Sarah says: “I was induced on the 3rd of July due to low amniotic fluid, by 2am Saturday morning I had was having strong cramping pains.

"By 10.30am they got me on the delivery ward.

"They broke my waters at 12.30pm and my baby boy arrived at 14.19pm Saturday, July 4, weighing 6lb 5oz. All natural birth and no pain relief appart from gas and air.”

Tedi-Lee Stephen Griffiths, from Bristol Street, Newport, the first child for Stevie-Jaye Ball and Shay Griffiths, was in a hurry to arrive.

Mum explains: “After going into labour two weeks and five days early Tedi was delivered by the amazing staff at RGH who helped me so much as I was alone due to how quick the labour was!”

Tedi-Lee was born on June 27, weighing 5lb 12oz.