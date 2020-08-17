THERE are many factors that motorists face that can lead for tempers to flare and drivers to lose their cool.

From someone cutting you up to a caravan holding up a queue, the causes vary but the results can be ugly incidents of road rage that leave everyone involved feeling worse and can, in extreme circumstances lead to accidents or physical confrontation.

What are the affects of road rage on motorists?

Lee Chambers, environmental psychologist and wellbeing consultant, says that even if there is no physical confrontation, road rage can still have a physical and mental effect on motorists.

Lee explains: “The modern reality of feeling crowded on a motorway is a stressful situation by itself. We are not in control of the actions of other road users, and in congestion, overcrowding causes aggression.

"The acute stress from this, added to the fact we are stuck in our car, can lead to irrational behaviours that are damaging to everyone. It effectively puts us into the fight response, as we can't flight while inside a car.

“Road rage can cause accidents and mistakes as we lose attention when under high levels of stress.

"These high stress levels raise our blood pressure, and over time can lead to long term high blood pressure, and all the associated chronic and acute issues this can cause, especially heart disease and strokes.

“The accumulation of stress has wide-reaching effects on other bodily processes, weakening our immune system, making it harder to regulate our emotions, and making us more likely to take risks.

“When we consider the wide-ranging effects of road rage, and how more often than not, we have the choice of response to events on the road, it is worth considering if it is worth getting stressed at all."

How to keep road rage at bay

To help us all feel calmer and safer on the roads, Click4reg asked Lee to come up with some simple tricks to keep road rage at bay: