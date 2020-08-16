LUCKY arts fans in Newport are being treated to a rare free tour of the Westgate Hotel over the next fortnight as part of a move to celebrate the city’s creative scene.

The once-abandoned iconic hotel on Commercial Road yesterday held the launch of ‘The Art of Lockdown’ – organised by Newport Rising and Newport Events – to celebrate “creativity from crisis”.

Most rooms at the hotel were covered in plenty of quirky creations from residents who got creative in lockdown, as well as professional artists including Kamila Jarczak (Women of Newport photographer), Lee MacLeod (A Thousand Words Art Gallery), and Miss Rie (Miss Rie’s Tattoo Studio).

The launch proved popular on Saturday and was impeccably organised by Newport Rising director David Daniel.

“In those early days of lockdown, we all noticed – whether you were an artist or not – it became a very creative time,” he said. “Witnessing that was inspiring, to see how people had taken what was a strange and challenging time and responded to it with some sort of creativity.

Organiser David Daniel

“The event is to give a platform to anything at all that has come out of lockdown – it doesn’t have to be professionally done.”

On the pressure the arts industry finds itself in, Mr Daniel said: “That’s a huge part of the reason why we’re doing this.

“A lot of guys here have had very little support and their creative outlet has been stifled completely.”

Mr Daniel said it was the main reason he has decided to feature local musicians' videos for free at the hotel, adding: “We understand the reasons why musicians haven’t been able to perform live, but that’s part of the reason we’ve tried to showcase local talent in lockdown.

“It’s important we provide a free platform to these artists to sell merchandise and to celebrate them.”

Ms Jarczak, who printed and framed her photographs of powerful women in Newport when she heard about the exhibition, spoke about the power of art in a pandemic, and how it has brought women of Newport together.

Kamila Jarczak, who did the Women of Newport photography project

“I think this exhibition is bringing something positive to people in lockdown,” she said. “People are using the time to do something creative and it’s so important for local artists to know there is support out there.

“What I hope the photos do is unite people and communities. In lockdown I really struggled for two months mentally, a lot of the jobs were postponed. I’m really grateful for this today.”

One of the women Ms Jarczak photographed – Feed Newport volunteer Asiya Bibi – has delivered hundreds of food parcels to the city’s vulnerable over the past few months.

“It’s been a really busy and emotional period, I’ve had two days off in that time,” she said. “The demand is worrying, and I can see it could get worse now we have gone into recession. This event shows us Newport is united. Coronavirus has united our city.”

Lee MacLeod, of A Thousand Words Gallery

Lee MacLeod, whose digital pieces show off recognisable landmarks in Newport, said: “Events like this are so needed here. I received praise from people when I opened the gallery earlier this year, but people just don’t have the money to come and spend at galleries at the moment.

Sophie Keyes' work in lockdown, which she says represent 'being in your own little world'

“Before lockdown business was going quite well and I think an art scene could succeed in Newport, but this industry has undoubtedly been hit really hard. I’ve barely had customers in, a couple per day maybe since lockdown. I understand it but it can’t carry on like this.

“That’s why these events are so brilliant for us. Looking around here there are so many great artists in Newport I didn't know existed – creativity is what makes life worth living. It makes me hopeful."