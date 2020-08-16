POLICE have spoken out after a lorry driver child rapist was jailed for 12 years for historical sex offences committed against a schoolboy.

Leslie Collett, 68, of Dean Street, Newport, would ply his victim with alcohol and cigarettes before attacking him.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the complainant feared he would “end up in a body bag” if he didn’t go along with his tormentor’s demands.

Speaking after he was sentenced, Detective Constable Christie Radford, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “This sentence reflects the seriousness of the crimes Collett has committed against a vulnerable child.

“His actions have had a devastating effect on his victim which have remained with them into adulthood.

“I would like to commend the victim for the strength and courage they have shown during this investigation.

“Any allegations of sexual offences reported to us – regardless of when it happened – will be treated seriously and investigated thoroughly.

“I want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there, not only from the police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.”

Convicted paedophile Collett, had already been to prison for abusing young girls in 1987 and 1990 before he targeted his next victim two decades ago.

He was 50 when he groomed and then abused the boy when he was aged between 13 and 14.

Collett invited his underage victim to have sex with his wife Sharon as part of a threesome, before later turning to abuse him on his own.

Prosecutor Timothy Evans said: “By that point in time the defendant had already been sentenced to serve time in prison for abusing children on three occasions, twice in 1987 and later in 1990.”

The court was told that Mrs Collett has died.

Mr Evans said Collett raped his victim in his lorry which he was driving while working for a company based in Newport Docks.

The prosecutor told Judge Catherine Richards: “Generally (the victim) remembers that he would mumble some kind of agreement but only because he felt he had to, as they were out in the lorry and he was concerned about what might happen to him.

“To use his own words, he was worried that he would be ‘left stranded or end up in a body bag somewhere’.

“Alcohol – Lambrini – and cigarettes were given to facilitate the abuse.”

Collett pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and three of indecent assault.

Mr Evans read the moving victim impact statement made by the complainant, who attended court, which outlined the psychological scars he has been left with.

Matthew Roberts, mitigating, said: “The defendant is a loner. His wife has passed away.

“He knows he is going to prison for a substantial period of time. He is retired and in ill health.

“A lot of defendants seek to prevaricate in cases like this.”

Judge Richards told Collett: “You were 50 when you raped a 14-year-old boy.

“You gave him alcohol and cigarettes.

“Your only mitigation is your guilty pleas.”

She told him he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

After Collette was taken down to the cells to start his sentence, the judge said: “The court sends its sympathy to the victim and wishes him well in his recovery from these matters.”

Sexual abuse can be reported via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.