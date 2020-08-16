A MAN who admitted making indecent photographs of children and the possession of extreme animal pornography was warned he faces a prison sentence.
Stephen Willard, 50, of Oxtens, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, has pleaded guilty to four offences.
They are two counts of making indecent photographs of a child, one of possession of a prohibited image of a child and one of possession of extreme animal pornography.
Willard was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court but the case was adjourned for a report into the defendant at the request of his barrister Ben Waters.
The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC adjourned sentence to Friday, September 4.
Willard was granted bail.
The court heard he has already registered as a sex offender.
The prosecution was represented by Paul Hewitt.