THE weather across Gwent can generously be described as having been topsy-turvy during the past week - and while the next few days are unlikely to be as dramatic, the unsettled theme will continue.

A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms remains in place for Wales and England tomorrow, and at the moment the most likely time for Monday storms in Gwent is the afternoon.

In Newport, the Met Office forecast has 3pm-5pm as the most likely period, while for Abergavenny it is 1pm-2pm - but given the unpredictability of the storms last week, thunder and lightning outside of these times cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures tomorrow have set to reach no longer than 21°C across most of Gwent, with mid- to late afternoon likely to be the hottest period, to perhaps coincide with those storms. Sunny spells are forecast for much of the day, in between showers.

After what could be a wet night, Tuesday looks set to be largely dry though spells of rain cannot be ruled out during the late afternoon.

For the first time in more than week however, thunderstorms are not forecast, and that is the case for the rest of a week that looks set to offer a mixture of sunny spells and rain, some of it heavy.

Maximum temperatures as far ahead as Saturday are unlikely to get any higher than 20-21°C, and the longer term forecast does not promise a return to the summer temperatures we have enjoyed periodically in recent weeks, as the unsettled weather is set to continue into September.