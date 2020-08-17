TWO drug dealers who could make as much as £30,000 a day trafficking cocaine are starting lengthy prison sentences.

Bradley Wilson, 27, from Tredegar, and Matthew Sheehan, 28, from Brynmawr, were jailed following an investigation by Gwent Police’s serious and organised crime unit.

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir told Cardiff Crown Court how officers found luxury designer clothes, watches and shoes worth £8,000 when they raided Wilson’s home.

They also discovered he had 600 nitrous oxide canisters able to make 1,200 laughing gas balloons with a street value of up to £6,000.

Mr Gobir said: “Mr Sheehan was in bed when police entered his home at around 10.10am on March 19.

“They asked him if he had any drugs and he replied, ‘Yes, there’s cocaine in the back bedroom.”

They found 26.5g of the class A drug worth between £800 and £1,500 in a fishing box.

Police also came across a dealer’s list of names and contacts, a cutting agent and £1,250 cash.

Analysis of mobile phones seized from both defendants provided evidence of their involvement in the supply of cocaine.

Mr Gobir said: “On one day, it was estimated they made £30,000 from dealing cocaine.

“It was a highly lucrative operation.”

Wilson 27, of Church Street, admitted to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply.

Sheehan, 28, of Harcourt Road, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Wilson had no previous convictions while Sheehan had just one for an unrelated matter.

Andrew Kendall, for Wilson, said: “The defendant has been in prison for five months and has found it hard not being able to see his daughter.

“He has missed her first birthday and her first steps. Due to coronavirus he has not had any visitors for four months and has been confined to his cell for 22-and-half hours a day.”

James Evans, representing Sheehan, said: “He is someone who has very much learnt his lesson.”

The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC jailed Wilson for four years and Sheehan for three-and-a-half years.

Both are due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on November 13.

Outside the court, the officer in the case, Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, said: "We welcome the sentences given to Sheehan and Wilson.

“Gwent Police works continuously with the courts and Crown Prosecution Service to target drug offences in local communities and we will deal with those who engage in this criminality robustly.

"I urge the public of Gwent to always report information relating to illegal drug activity in their area; it supports us greatly with our efforts to identify offences and bring offenders to justice.

"Anyone wishing to report such activity can do so via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."