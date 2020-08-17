THOUSANDS of patients in the Llanbradach area are set to receive their family doctor and other health services in a new primary care centre from next year.
Work got under way last spring on a long awaited £3 million project and despite the difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic, it is expected that the building - in Pencerrig Street - will be complete in spring next year.
The centre will bring the two existing GP surgeries in Llanbradach together under one roof, and will serve around 5,000 patients.
Apollo, a specialist healthcare property company was appointed in 2017 to design and build the centre, and has worked with the two practices, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Caerphilly County Borough Council, Aneurin Bevan Community Health Council and the Llanbradach Partnership, to ensure the project cater for the needs of the village.