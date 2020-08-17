South Wales Argus Camera Club members continue to deliver high quality photographs, as this latest selection from across Gwent during the past week demonstrates. There are more on the club’s the Facebook page, where more than 3,500 people are now members. Why not join them by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup?
Sunflower and bee in Cross Keys, by Andrew Lippiatt
A rural scene at Talocher, Monmouth, by Anto Roberts
Before the deluge in Newport, by Bethan Slocombe
Ceri-ann Hopkins took this picture at Allt -yr-yn nature reserve in Newport
Sunset through a dandoline near Llandegfedd Reservoir
A Clydach Gorge scene by Jeffrey Rowles
The Royal Scot and Britannia in Caerleon, by Paul Williams