South Wales Argus Camera Club members continue to deliver high quality photographs, as this latest selection from across Gwent during the past week demonstrates.

Sunflower and bee in Cross Keys, by Andrew Lippiatt

A rural scene at Talocher, Monmouth, by Anto Roberts

Before the deluge in Newport, by Bethan Slocombe

Ceri-ann Hopkins took this picture at Allt -yr-yn nature reserve in Newport

Sunset through a dandoline near Llandegfedd Reservoir

A Clydach Gorge scene by Jeffrey Rowles

The Royal Scot and Britannia in Caerleon, by Paul Williams