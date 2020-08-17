THESE six criminals were jailed this month at Newport Magistrates’ Court for a host of offences, from assaulting police officers to witness intimidation and criminal damage to theft.
BENJAMIN DARREN SICOLO, 30, of Liberty Grove, Newport, was sent to prison for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage and two counts of assaulting police officers in the city on August 8.
He was ordered to pay a total of £513 in compensation, a fine, costs and surcharge.
LEWIS MELVYN MARCUS THOMPSON, 30, of Elgar Avenue, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks after he admitted assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in the city on April 4.
He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.
LEE MARCUS DAVIES, 34, of The Tower, Cwmbran, was sent to prison for 64 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police officers, two of criminal damage, the racially aggravated harassment of a police officer and being in breach of a suspended sentence in the town on August 9.
He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.
LEWIS ANTHONY EVANS, 22, of Mission Court, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted the possession of cocaine and cannabis.
He must also pay a £128 surcharge.
CRAIG CHRISTOPHER FASOLI, 29, of Coronation Buildings, Cwmfelinfach, was jailed for six months after he was found guilty of witness intimidation in Blackwood on July 19.
He must also pay a £128 surcharge.
ANDREW JOHN HALE, 30, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was sent to prison for six weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £130 belonging to Chessmen Clothing in Newport.
He was also ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.