WALES’ last wild golden eagle has died.

The female bird, originally a captive, was being tracked by Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams and was due to feature in his latest series Iolo: The Last Wilderness of Wales.

However, the eagle has been found dead by a walker.

Mr Williams said it was “more than the death of an eagle”, describing the bird as one of Wales’ “greatest characters.”

He added: “I am so saddened to hear that the golden eagle has been found dead. But then she was an old girl.

“She was 15 or 16-years-old and she had been living in the wild, living off rabbits and carcasses mainly, for nearly 12 years.

“It is amazing that she survived this long down there.

“It is a big loss. It is a link with our past.

“It was wonderful, the reaction of the local people as well. They were overjoyed to have the golden eagle among them.”

A Facebook page had been set up by the local community to celebrate the eagle.

Cambrian Mountains Eagle Watch posted this morning: “We are saddened to confirm that the golden eagle that has been protecting the Cambrian Mountain skies for the last yen years had been found dead.”

Aden Productions, the company behind Iolo: The Last Wilderness of Wales, paid tribute to the bird.

Taking to twitter, a statement read: “Our whole crew was shocked and saddened to hear about the demise of our beloved Cambrians golden eagle, the last golden eagle to fly wild in Wales.

“We hope our final episode of Iolo: The Last Wilderness of Wales is a fitting tribute to her.”

Bird watchers travelled from far and wide to see the golden eagle, with it becoming well known in the Cambrian Mountains.

Golden Eagles have been largely extinct in England and Wales since 1850, though talks are under way to reintroduce the species into Wales.

The eagle was collected by a fellow member of Mr Williams’ television crew from the Abergwesyn Valley, Powys.

They have ensured its registration in the Wildlife Incident Investigation Scheme run by the Welsh Government.

The cause of the bird's death remains unknown.