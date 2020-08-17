A HUGE funnel cloud appeared over the Bristol Channel on Sunday as heavy storms hit the UK.

The unusual phenomenon was spotted by a number of social media users, including Dr Arthur Richards, who tweeted footage of it from Portishead in Somerset at around 4pm.

Picture by @RadarRuss via Twitter of a waterspout off the coast between Clevedon and Portishead. The huge funnel cloud appeared over the Bristol Channel on Sunday as heavy storms hit the UK. Picture: Will Turner/PA Wire

The spiralling cloud was visible for around 15 minutes, according to onlookers, and appeared to create a spray from the sea.

According to the Met Office, funnel clouds, also known as a tuba, form when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets.

Screen grab from footage taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @DrARichards of a waterspout off the coast of Portishead. Picture: Arthur Richards/PA Wire

They become defined as a waterspout if they make contact with a body of water, or a tornado if they reach land.

They are usually seen when heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning are on the way.