A HUGE funnel cloud appeared over the Bristol Channel on Sunday as heavy storms hit the UK.
The unusual phenomenon was spotted by a number of social media users, including Dr Arthur Richards, who tweeted footage of it from Portishead in Somerset at around 4pm.
Picture by @RadarRuss via Twitter of a waterspout off the coast between Clevedon and Portishead. The huge funnel cloud appeared over the Bristol Channel on Sunday as heavy storms hit the UK. Picture: Will Turner/PA Wire
The spiralling cloud was visible for around 15 minutes, according to onlookers, and appeared to create a spray from the sea.
According to the Met Office, funnel clouds, also known as a tuba, form when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets.
Screen grab from footage taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @DrARichards of a waterspout off the coast of Portishead. Picture: Arthur Richards/PA Wire
They become defined as a waterspout if they make contact with a body of water, or a tornado if they reach land.
They are usually seen when heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning are on the way.