A MAN has been charged with an alleged drink-driving offence following a crash in the Pontypool area last week.
The 23-year-old was charged after the one-vehicle crash in Lower Bridge Street, Pontypool, near the town's Tesco supermarket on Friday, August 14, at around 7.35pm.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said no injuries were reported.
As reported by the Argus on Friday evening, a stretch of road was closed while police attended the scene.
The driver, from Pontypool, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the legal limit.
He is due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on October 13.
